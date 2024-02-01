Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.52% of AMERISAFE worth $4,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the second quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 161.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $49.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.