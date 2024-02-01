Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.12 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,281 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Motco grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 96.00%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.