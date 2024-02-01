Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 809 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.14% of SL Green Realty worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 853.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

Shares of SLG opened at $45.75 on Thursday. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is -33.00%.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

