Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 354,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 955,309 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CommScope by 124.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 65.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $2.32 on Thursday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.83.

Insider Activity

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). CommScope had a negative net margin of 26.15% and a negative return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 521,189 shares in the company, valued at $964,199.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 796,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,528.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 360,132 shares of company stock valued at $590,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.10 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

CommScope Profile

(Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

