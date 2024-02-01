Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 271 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,269,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,955,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,438,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $179,971,000 after buying an additional 53,754 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,105,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma
In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,438,892. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.
Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 24.98%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
