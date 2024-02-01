Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 505 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,858,000 after acquiring an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First American Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,453,000 after acquiring an additional 329,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after acquiring an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First American Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,865,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,581 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in First American Financial by 107.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,695,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,442 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

FAF opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.31. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.55 and a 12 month high of $65.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day moving average of $59.15.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FAF shares. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get Our Latest Report on First American Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.