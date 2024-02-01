Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 587 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lowered its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8,373.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $73.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $49.24 and a 12 month high of $85.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

LGND has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

