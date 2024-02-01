Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 697 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,548 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 51,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cathay General Bancorp

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $224,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,989.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $304,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,885,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

CATY opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

