Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 17,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 50,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,732 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $220.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $174.20 and a 52-week high of $234.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

