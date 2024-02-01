Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $44.83

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.83 and last traded at $44.86, with a volume of 1084152 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SQM. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 6.8 %

The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 688.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,006,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,618,000 after acquiring an additional 878,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,642,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,549,000 after purchasing an additional 831,423 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,626,000 after purchasing an additional 747,037 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares during the last quarter. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

