Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Sells $122,054.10 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 2,527 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $122,054.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,296,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 11th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $3,331,863.36.

On Thursday, November 30th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 27,716 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $794,063.40.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $696,387.36.

Shares of SLNO opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of -1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $5,941,000. Carlyle Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 2,293,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,056 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,471,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,338,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

