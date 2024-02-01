Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 261 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $112.89 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $81.21 and a 52-week high of $118.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57. The firm has a market cap of $585.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 29.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

