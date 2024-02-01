Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 451 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shopify during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Shopify Stock Performance

SHOP stock opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.01. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $83.57.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

