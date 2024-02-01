Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after buying an additional 104,140 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $53.73 and a one year high of $71.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.98.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

