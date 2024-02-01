Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $217.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.25. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.71 and a 12 month high of $222.20.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy acquired 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, with a total value of $149,994.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,228.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy bought 784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

