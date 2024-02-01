Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $556,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,446,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $358,786,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 66,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 25.9% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 81,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,118,000 after buying an additional 16,673 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,201,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $297,494,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $239.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $227.80 and its 200 day moving average is $231.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $248.78.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.86.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

