Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $218,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 424 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,570,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,741,000 after acquiring an additional 156,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MSCI by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,390,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 194,606 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI opened at $598.62 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $451.55 and a one year high of $617.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $529.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $584.21.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

