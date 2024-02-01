Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,369.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 14,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total transaction of $1,110,740.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,378 shares of company stock worth $11,118,325 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 6.2 %

NYSE:EW opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.80. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

