Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays increased their target price on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 88 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $54,215.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,315,640.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,755 shares of company stock worth $6,713,780 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $765.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $789.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $710.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

