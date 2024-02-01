South Dakota Investment Council Acquires 914 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 98,797.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,044,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,907,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 286.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,602,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,661 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.3 %

IBM stock opened at $183.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $196.90. The stock has a market cap of $167.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.