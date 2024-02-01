South Dakota Investment Council Cuts Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,267 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 15.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $3,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,767 shares of company stock worth $11,007,986. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $100.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.24. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $67.48 and a 1-year high of $103.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.