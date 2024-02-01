South Dakota Investment Council Has $2.09 Million Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 223,940 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned 0.29% of Banc of California worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Banc of California by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,933,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,135,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,816,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,664,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 44,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,868,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,495,000 after purchasing an additional 256,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 36,891 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BANC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at Banc of California

In other news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,208,021.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banc of California Stock Performance

Shares of BANC stock opened at $13.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.69. Banc of California, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $18.26.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported ($4.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $193.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.11 million. Banc of California had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banc of California Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.66%.

Banc of California Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

