South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,532 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lear by 154.7% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter worth $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Lear by 65.4% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 90.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.91. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lear Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

