South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,500 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 87,778,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,993,185,000 after buying an additional 1,380,031 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $36.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.16. The stock has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.