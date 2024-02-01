South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,100 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 936.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 56.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total value of $2,938,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.90, for a total transaction of $2,938,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 606,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,071,199.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.85, for a total value of $31,546,183.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,930,831 shares in the company, valued at $111,665,304,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,311,682 shares of company stock worth $374,537,767 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.53 and a 200 day moving average of $146.71. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.29.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

