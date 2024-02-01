South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,236 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $141.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

