South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,867 Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $48.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $56.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.36.

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $653.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Stericycle’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SRCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stericycle in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

