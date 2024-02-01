South Dakota Investment Council Sells 376 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 155.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 210,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,306,000 after acquiring an additional 176,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 369,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,820,000 after purchasing an additional 73,660 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EME opened at $227.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.17 and a 200 day moving average of $212.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.85 and a 12 month high of $233.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EME. StockNews.com began coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

