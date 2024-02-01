SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) PT Raised to $90.00 at UBS Group

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens started coverage on SouthState in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.83.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState Announces Dividend

Shares of SSB opened at $83.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. SouthState has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

Insider Activity

In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SouthState news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,982.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SouthState by 69.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SouthState by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter worth about $204,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

