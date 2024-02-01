SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 424,049 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the previous session’s volume of 193,736 shares.The stock last traded at $83.16 and had previously closed at $83.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 87,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

