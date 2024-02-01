Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Down 5.6%

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.16 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 2,308,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 5,447,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.28.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 8.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,968,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,886,000 after acquiring an additional 51,387 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,077,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,384,000 after purchasing an additional 93,707 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,695,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $198,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,865,000 after buying an additional 286,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,401,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,038,000 after buying an additional 209,531 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

