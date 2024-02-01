Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Holdings Increased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up about 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $5,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 30.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $215,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $275,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $20,524,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $200,112.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock worth $12,501,876 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $50.97. The company had a trading volume of 101,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,778. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.43. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.14.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

