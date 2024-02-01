SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,352,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 68,359 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,306,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after acquiring an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 47,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $61.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $56.42. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.