Status (SNT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.76 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0381 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Status has a market cap of $147.77 million and $2.76 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

SNT is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,875,440,739 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,875,440,738.64392 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.03770342 USD and is down -3.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $3,405,017.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

