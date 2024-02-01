StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

Shares of MXC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXC. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Mexco Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 44,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

