StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EVOK stock opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.30. Evoke Pharma has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $5.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 176.93% and a negative return on equity of 517.99%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

