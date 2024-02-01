StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MRTX. Scotiabank upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRTX

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MRTX opened at $58.70 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $64.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $90,038.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,241,109.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $125,807.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,338.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,438 shares of company stock worth $433,243 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.