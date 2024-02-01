StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Price Performance

Recon Technology stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30. Recon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13.

Institutional Trading of Recon Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Recon Technology in the first quarter valued at about $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

Featured Stories

