StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

XBiotech Price Performance

XBiotech stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. XBiotech has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $6.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XBiotech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in XBiotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in XBiotech by 550.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of XBiotech by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation.

