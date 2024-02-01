StockNews.com Lowers Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OTEX. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Open Text from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.43.

OTEX opened at $43.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Open Text has a fifty-two week low of $32.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Open Text had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts expect that Open Text will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,321,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Open Text by 889.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,614,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Open Text in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,857,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Open Text in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,856,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Open Text by 11.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,177,549 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 858,348 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

