StockNews.com Lowers Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SYNA. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.75.

Synaptics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $106.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.36. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after purchasing an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,692,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,691,000 after buying an additional 72,044 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Synaptics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,131,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $369,500,000 after buying an additional 116,276 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Synaptics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,181,000 after buying an additional 217,460 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

