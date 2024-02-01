Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,379 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 177.4% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,226,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,230 shares during the last quarter.

JEPI traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.86. 882,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,582,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

