Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 4,487 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.1% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 740.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,231,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,684,000 after buying an additional 1,085,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTI stock traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,725. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $190.18 and a 52-week high of $244.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.10.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

