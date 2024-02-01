Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,842 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPTS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,445 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,433 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.08. 270,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,080. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.82. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

