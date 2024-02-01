Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 3,526 Shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.15. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,019. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.41 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.