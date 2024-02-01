Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,314 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 214,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 13,421 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,725. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

