Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $6.93 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after buying an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,288,000 after buying an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $657,826,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,636,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,186,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AGG stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,662,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,383. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

