Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 104.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $172.79. The company had a trading volume of 611,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,618. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.72 and its 200-day moving average is $157.12. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $176.94.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

