Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.75% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,638,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

JPEM stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.54. 3,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,386. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $53.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $309.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.