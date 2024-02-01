Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,091,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 700,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,898. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $37.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

